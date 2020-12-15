Get the Razer Kishi for $70 and Turn Your Phone Into a Proper Handheld Gaming System

Razer Kishi Image : Amazon

Razer Kishi | $70 | Amazon



Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play, Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup . Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $70 at Amazon and try for yourself . This version is designed with xCloud in mind and features a USB-C port and dedicated Xbox button.