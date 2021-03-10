Get the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller for $60, One of its First Discounts

PS5 Dualsense Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

PS5 Dualsense Controller | $60 | Woot

We haven’t really seen any discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories since the console launched. Everything has been in such high demand that it didn’t really make sense to lower prices. Luckily, one of the first shots in the price cut war has been fired. Woot has the Dualsense controller for $60, which is $10 off its original price. Considering that players are already reporting that their controllers have slight drift after a few months, you might be needing one soon. or perhaps you just want a second one to play Tony Hawk in split screen. Whatever the reason, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it yet and Amazon Prime members even get free shipping. We don’t expect this to be the norm, so act fast!