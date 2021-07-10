Get the Perfect Shot With a $22 10-Inch Ring Light

Tech Squared 10-Inch Ring Light Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Tech Squared 10-Inch Ring Light | $22 | SideDeal

The key to any great photo is lighting— and you can get yours just right with a Tech Squared 10-i nch r ing l ight, just $22 over at SideDeal today. That’s a super nice deal at 69% off the usual price.

Ring lights are perfect for getting rid of unflattering shadows on your face, so you can be sure to get the best shot.

This light even has a t ripod that’s e xtendable to 5 feet, so you can be sure to get the perfect angle, too!

If this deal and others from SideDeal have caught your attention here at Kinja Deals , here’s a tip: You can get unlimited shipping at SideDeal, Meh, and MorningSave for $5 a month with their membership. Otherwise, shipping is a flat $7.99.