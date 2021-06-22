Get the Perfect Lightweight Multi-Surface Vacuum Cleaner With the Tineco Floor One S3

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Juliana Clark

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner | $280 | Amazon

Not all vacuums are meant for hardwood floors AND carpets, let alone adjusting for a wet or dry mess. This is why it’s important to have the right equipment.

Advertisement

Featuring the iLoop(TM) smart sensor technology, The Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner instantly and intelligently water flow and suction power depending on if there are wet or dry messes on hardwood floors. A time-saving tool, this product vacuums and washes your sealed hardwood floors in one easy step. Plus, the Tineco Floor One S3 is cordless, lightweight, and effortless to use. It even lasts up to 35 minutes running on battery power.

Fun fact, this vacuum can be connected to an app and has a helpful voice assistant that monitors the status of your machine to ensure that you are getting the best cleaning experience possible.

Note that it’s recommended to use Tineco solution for the best long-term use. Non-Tineco solution will cause corrosion and damage to the product.

This deal is for Prime members only.