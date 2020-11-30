It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Get the Party Started With This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Bundle for $80

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTarget Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
246
Save
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party Bundle | $80 | Target
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party Bundle | $80 | Target
Screenshot: Nintendo
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party Bundle | $80 | Target

Aw yeah, it’s time to party. My apartment? It’s party central over here. I’ve got all kinds of chips. You name it, I’ve got it sitting in a colorful bowl. Refreshments? Oh, you’re going to be refreshed as hell, friend. Balloons? That’s a thing people have at parties in 2020 right? because I bought 70. Still, it feels like something is missing. Oh right, I need some party games to get this bad boy REALLY going. Luckily, Target has an exclusive bundle featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $80. It’s a perfect package for anyone looking to get a few casual multiplayer games in their Switch rotation. And with that, my party is complete! Now I just have to wait ... until people can actually come over again. Hm.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Inventory’s Holiday 2020 Wishlist: All the Stuff You Should Buy Us This Year

Where to Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S

Thanks to Game Boost, These Backward Compatible PS4 Games Play Even Better on PS5

The Special Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch is Back on Sale, So Throw Away Your PlayStation 5