Get the Party Started With This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Bundle for $80

Aw yeah, it’s time to party. My apartment? It’s party central over here. I’ve got all kinds of chips. You name it, I’ve got it sitting in a colorful bowl. Refreshments? Oh, you’re going to be refreshed as hell, friend. Balloons? That’s a thing people have at parties in 2020 right? because I bought 70. Still, it feels like something is missing. Oh right, I need some party games to get this bad boy REALLY going. Luckily, Target has an exclusive bundle featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $80. It’s a perfect package for anyone looking to get a few casual multiplayer games in their Switch rotation. And with that, my party is complete! Now I just have to wait ... until people can actually come over again. Hm.