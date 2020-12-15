Get The Outer Worlds (Which is Not The Outer Wilds) for $20

The Outer Worlds (Switch) | $20 | Amazon

The Outer Worlds (XBO ) | $20 | Amazon

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 at Amazon today. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

