Get the Official World of Warcraft Cookbook for $31, Because It Would Be Funny

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook | $31 | Amazon

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $31 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.