It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Get the Official Cyberpunk 2077 Guide 40% Off to Prepare for Launch Day

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
182
Save
Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Hardcover) | $24 | Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Paperback) | $22 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Hardcover) | $24 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Paperback) | $22 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Hardcover) | $24 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Paperback) | $22 | Amazon

I know it’s a boy who cried wolf situation at this point, but it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out this time. December 10 is the big day and there’s going to be a lot to see and do. Personally, I’m already overwhelmed. The QA lead over at CD Projekt Red recently said that his file is already at 175 hours (which makes perfect sense for a QA, but that number still haunts me). If you’re like me and are worried about getting lost in the experience, The official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can pre-order a hardcover copy for $24 or a paperback one for $22. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Vibesgiving Going With up to 30% off at Sweet Vibrations Today Only

Buy, Try, and Window Shop the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals to Make Your Dream Home a Reality

Plug Into the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Tech Deals

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games