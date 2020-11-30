Get the Official Cyberpunk 2077 Guide 40% Off to Prepare for Launch Day

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Hardcover) | $24 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 Official Guide (Paperback ) | $22 | Amazon



I know it’s a boy who cried wolf situation at this point, but it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out this time. December 10 is the big day and there’s going to be a lot to see and do. Personally , I’m already overwhelmed . The QA lead over at CD Projekt Red recent ly said that his file is already at 175 hours (which makes perfect sense for a QA, but that number still haunts me). If you’re like me and are worried about getting lost in the experience, The official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can pre-order a hardcover copy for $24 or a paperback one for $22. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’ t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.



