Get the New Fitbit Versa 2 For $50 Off Before Black Friday

Fitbit Versa 2 | $150 | Amazon

If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $ 50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in , as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.

You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned , hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.

The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Gre y.