The USB-C port on your computer can accomplish a lot, if you’ll let it. These discounted Sabrent docking stations turn a single USB-C connection into multiple other types of ports, including 4K monitor outputs.

Prices start at $50 for a cube that can output a single 4K HDMI display (plus ethernet and several USB-A ports), or you can opt for a model with a lot more outputs. Just note that one is Mac compatible, and one only works with Windows.

No matter which model you choose, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.