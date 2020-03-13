It's all consuming.
Get The Most Out of Your PS4 Controllers With an $11 Charging Station

Ignacia
PS4 Controller Charging Station | $11 | Amazon
PS4 Controller Charging Station | $11 | Amazon

There’s nothing worse than a dead controller when you’re in the mood to game. With the Beboncool USB charging station, you’ll be able to restore power to two, count them, TWO controllers at the same time. With the charging station, you’ll be able to get a fully charged controller within two hours, and the LED indicator will let you know when each controller is up to full power. The best part about this though (besides the $11 price tag), is it can be plugged into a wall adapter, laptop, or other compatible USB device. Grab this before it’s gone.

