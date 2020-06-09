It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Get The Most Out of Your PS4 Controllers With a Charging Station for $14

Ignacia
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
3.7K
2
2
PS4 Controller Charging Station | $14 | Amazon
PS4 Controller Charging Station | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PS4 Controller Charging Station | $14 | Amazon

There’s nothing worse than a dead controller when you’re in the mood to game. With the Beboncool USB charging station, you’ll be able to restore power to two, count them, TWO controllers at the same time. With the charging station, you’ll be able to get a fully charged controller within two hours, and the LED indicator will let you know when each controller is up to full power. The best part about this though (besides the $14 price tag), is it can be plugged into a wall adapter, laptop, or other compatible USB device. Grab this before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 3/13/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/9/2020.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Have a Cute Cookout With a $30 Mini Cuisinart Charcoal Grill

What's the Best Cordless Vacuum?

AUKEY's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Has All the Plugs You Need, Down to $30

Play Dozens of Classics on the Sega Genesis Mini, Now Back Down to $50