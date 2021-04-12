Get the Minecraft Starter Collection for $26 and Enjoy Some Sweet Minecoins

Minecraft Starter Collection (PC) MCSTARTERKINJA Screenshot : Microsoft

Minecraft Starter Collection (PC) | $26 | Eneba | Use code MCSTARTERKINJA

Spring is here. The weather is getting warmer. The showers are starting. My allergies are flaring up. None of this has to do with the deal I’m writing about, which is that the Minecraft Starter Collection for PC is $26 on Eneba today. Look, I just needed an into, give me a break. Anyway, this version features a whole bunch of digital goodies to get you started with your block life. You’ll get the base game, plus the Greek Mythology Mash-up, Plastic Texture Pack, Skin Pack 1, and Villains Skin Pack, and 700 Minecoins. Just use the promo code MCSTARTERKINJA and start mining.

Advertisement