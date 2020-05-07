Get the Magic Kingdom Delivered to You With 26% off Two or More Tees at the Disney Store

26% off Two or More Tees Graphic : Sheilah Villari

26% off Two or More Tees | Disney Store



With all Disney parks closed some people are feeling a little less magical with not being able to visit the house of mouse. But let the Disney store still get you park ready with this tee-shirt sale. Right now buy two or more select shirts for $18 each. T hat’s 26% off the normal price even if you just pick two.

Advertisement

No code needed, the discount comes right off in your cart. Sizes are moving fast in this sale so if you see one you like grab it today. Both men’s and women’s styles are included in this sale.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC.