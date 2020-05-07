It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Get the Magic Kingdom Delivered to You With 26% off Two or More Tees at the Disney Store

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney
250
Save
26% off Two or More Tees | Disney Store
26% off Two or More Tees | Disney Store
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

26% off Two or More Tees | Disney Store

With all Disney parks closed some people are feeling a little less magical with not being able to visit the house of mouse. But let the Disney store still get you park ready with this tee-shirt sale. Right now buy two or more select shirts for $18 each. That’s 26% off the normal price even if you just pick two.

Advertisement

No code needed, the discount comes right off in your cart. Sizes are moving fast in this sale so if you see one you like grab it today. Both men’s and women’s styles are included in this sale.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wayfair's Pet Furniture Sale Brings Comfort to Your Floof and Style to Your Home

Hisense's 75" Quantum Dot TV is $200 Off

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: I'm Not a Car Guy, What Maintenance Should I Consider Doing at Home?

Cheap Earbuds, Smartphones, and More: The Best Amazon Warehouse Deals