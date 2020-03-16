It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get the Lowest Price Ever on an Aquasonic Toothbrush Set

Quentyn Kennemer
AquaSonic Black Series Ultrasonic Toothbrush | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

AquaSonic Black Series Ultrasonic Toothbrush | $27 | Amazon

It’s recommended we brush our teeth at least twice a day, if not after every meal and guilty pleasure snack we consume. Give your arms a break from all that scrubbing and let this ultrasonic toothbrush set from Aquasonic do the job, which falls to $27 today. It comes with eight replacement brush heads, a wireless charging dock, and its motor can hit up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, which is just enough for those days where you just can’t stay out of the girl scout cookies.

