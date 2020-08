LifeStraw Water Filter Photo : LifeStraw

LifeStraw Water Filter | $12 | Amazon Gold Box

Preppers might want to jump on this Gold Box deal for a LifeStraw, which filters up to 1,000 gallons of water, trapping 99% of bacteria, parasites, and other naturally-occurring waterborne nasties, plus particles up to 0.2 microns small . Normally, $20, you can add one to your survival kit for $12 . Grab a few before the apocalypse hits.