Get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Switch Port for $10 Off

Experience this very middle of the road Zelda game for a middle of the road price

Joe Tilleli
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $50 | Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $51 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?