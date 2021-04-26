Get the Launch Edition of Sakura Wars for $35, Which Includes Stickers, Baaaaaybeeeee

Sakura Wars (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Sakura Wars (PS4) | $35 | Amazon

Depending on which part of the world you’re in, you either think Sakura Wars is niche or a multimedia phenomenon. The action RPG mech-battle dating sim series never really took off in America, but it’s a different story overseas. In Japan, the franchise has spawned manga, themed cafes, live stage shows, and more. Last year, the West finally got a taste of the series with a soft reboot of the franchise. If you missed it when it released almost exactly one year ago, you can now grab the launch edition for $35 on PS4. That includes some in-game costumes and, more importantly, STICKERS. You can’t say no to some stickers. We love stickers, folks.