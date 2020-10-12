Get the Latest 64GB iPad Mini in Space Gray for $336 ($63 off)

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) | $336 | Amazon

If you don’t mind your Apple tablets in miniature form, today is an excellent opportunity to try out the latest iPad Mini. Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $336, a $63 discount and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

The 7.9-inch display means it isn’t too far removed from “phone” territory, but this is the perfect size for reading, casual gaming, and light browsing. It’s also now great for note taking and art thanks to the added Apple Pencil support, which is a separate $95 purchase if you so desire. Despite the smaller size, you’re still hitting Apple’s preferred 10-hour battery mark on a full charge. Ships immediately .