MARS Chocolate Favorites Halloween Variety Mix Bag | $23 | Amazon | Clip the $1 coupon

Unsubscribe from me right now if you don’t want Halloween deals for the next 31 days. If you’re smart, you’ll stick around. Right now, you can get a 400-count bag of MARS Chocolate Favorites Halloween Variety Mix Bag for only $23 on Amazon when you clip the $1 coupon. It includes Twix, M&M’s, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, and Milky Way.

If you’re in charge of buying candy for your group of friends or family, do yourself a favor and order a couple of bags. When you order five or more, you’ll get an extra $5 off your total.

And if chocolate isn’t your favorite Halloween candy, you can get a 200-count assortment of Skittles, Starburst, and Hubba Bubba for $12.