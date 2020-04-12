It's all consuming.

Get the Garmin Vivoactive 4S Watch for $270 and Learn So Much About Yourself

Elizabeth Henges
Garmin Vívoactive 4S | $270 | Garmin
Garmin Vívoactive 4S | $270 | Garmin

Smartwatches are pretty cool most of the time, but if you’re active, a good one can really up your fitness game. Of course, a high-quality smartwatch that accurately tracks everything is going to cost a lot. Right now, though, Garmin is having a sale on the Vívoactive 4S, so you can get a watch that does it all for $270.

The Vívoactive 4S offers the basics like phone notifications, as well as fitness and health-oriented features like a heart-rate monitor. You can even look up animations for workout moves and some wild stuff like energy monitors and monitoring how stressed out you are. How does this watch know all that? I don’t know, but it’s pretty neat.

So if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, this is your best chance to grab a watch that knows more about you than probably even you do.

