Get the Game Awards' Game of the Year Winner The Last of Us Part II for $30

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II | $30 | Amazon

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at last night’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. Last year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine , which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “ rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?) . The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process, but at least we’re not arguing about Cyberpunk 2077 anymore . For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Amazon.