Get the First Season of One-Punch Man for $16 on Blu-Ray

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) | $16 | Amazon

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?