Get the eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum for just $109 right now on Newegg

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum | $109 with Promo Code 93XPQ63 | Newegg



With so much more in-home traffic to contend with, you’re probably tired of sweeping all the excess dirt and dust that’s accumulating. Let Anker help with its e ufy Boost IQ 11S robot vacuum, which has roughly twice the power of its predecessor and sits on Newegg with a $41 off coupon right now using the promo code 93XPQ63. That brings it down to just $109, a solid deal for keeping your floors clean without much effort. It can go for over an hour and a half before needing to recharge, and you don’t even need to touch it for that—the little fella finds its own way to the charging base, thank you very much.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/26/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/18/2020.