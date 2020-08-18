It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Get the eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum for just $109 right now on Newegg

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAnker DealsEufyEufy DealsNewegg Deals
1.0K
1
Save
Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum | $109 with Promo Code 93XPQ63 | Newegg
Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum | $109 with Promo Code 93XPQ63 | Newegg
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum | $109 with Promo Code 93XPQ63 | Newegg

With so much more in-home traffic to contend with, you’re probably tired of sweeping all the excess dirt and dust that’s accumulating. Let Anker help with its eufy Boost IQ 11S robot vacuum, which has roughly twice the power of its predecessor and sits on Newegg with a $41 off coupon right now using the promo code 93XPQ63. That brings it down to just $109, a solid deal for keeping your floors clean without much effort. It can go for over an hour and a half before needing to recharge, and you don’t even need to touch it for that—the little fella finds its own way to the charging base, thank you very much.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/26/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Deals of the Day: $50 Switch Titles, Fitbit Ones, Touchless Soap Dispensers, and More

The Razer Black Widow Elite Keyboard Is $70 Off

Treat Yourself Tuesday: Up 40% off Select Items at Bellesa Boutique, Today Only

The Best Routers for Working From Home, According to Our Friends at Gizmodo