Happy May 2nd! Better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. What better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to Harry Potter on Blu-Ray + Digital? Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.

Walmart has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $106. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful 4K Ulta HD + Blu-Ray + Digital. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually like his mothers in the movies.