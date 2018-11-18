Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson’s V6 Absolute sits at the top of the iconic V6 cordless vacuum line, and while it’s been bested in recent years by the V8 and V10, it’s still a fantastic vacuum backed by amazing customer service.

In preparation for Black Friday, the V6 Absolute is priced at $239 on Amazon right now, which is the best non-refurb price we’ve ever seen, and actually cheaper than the lower-end V6 Motorhead and V6 Animal models. Trust us when we say that it’s worth the splurge.