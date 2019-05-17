Screenshot: Amazon

Wolfenstein: Youngblood seems like it’s going to take Wolfenstein to new levels of absurdity, and Amazon currently has digital preorders of the PC Deluxe Edition marked down to $30, the same price as the standard edition. (It’s mislabeled at the top of the product page as the standard edition, but every other part of the page refers to it as the deluxe edition).



In addition to some skins and weapons, the main selling point of the deluxe edition is that it lets you play Co-Op mode online with a friend, even if they don’t own the game themselves. So find a buddy, and get ready to kick some Nazi ass.