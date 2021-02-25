Get the Dark Souls of Board Games, Literally, for $71

Dark Souls: The Board Game Image : Amazon

Dark Souls: The Board Game | $71 | Amazon

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No, but seriously, it’s literally Dark Souls: The Board Game. This isn’t some cheeky cliché about a hard game. It’s a board game adaptation of Dark Souls and it’s $71. I am being real with you right now. This is an action-exploration game that you can either play solo or with up to four players. You’ll do all the things you’re used to doing in Dark Souls, like traversing dark halls, finding loot, and fighting monsters. The game uses a combination of tiles, cards, and miniatures to creatively bring the game’s exploration to your table. And yes, in case you’re wondering, it is hard as hell. It truly is the Dark Souls of board games, because it is Dark Souls: The Board Game.