Get the Cyberpunk 2077 Hype Train Going With This 12" Johnny Silverhand Figure

Giovanni Colantonio
Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle | $60 | Gamestop
Image: Gamestop
Cyberpunk 2077 is out this week and there’s going to be a lot of merch available for those who are looking to go all out. I mean, what’s more punk than buying a lot of things, am I right? Today on GameStop, you can really get the hype train going by grabbing a 12" figure of Keanu Reeves himself, Mr. Johnny Silverhand. The $60 bundle comes with a base and a guitar, so you can display that sucker with pride. There a window box as well if you want to keep Keanu in mint condition. Let’s be honest, Keanu Reeves is the most exciting thing about this game, right? As far as I’m concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 is just a vessel that allows me to look at Keanu more. So let’s just cut the middle man and just go all in on Johnny Silverhand.

