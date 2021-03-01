Get the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn for $10 While You Wait for Forbidden West News

Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition Screenshot : Sony

Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition | $10 | Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is supposed to come out sometime in the back half of 2021, but is it really? We haven’t gotten a new update on the game in quite some time. It didn’t appear at Sony’s recent State of Play event, which certainly raised some eyebrows. While Sony still insists that it’ll be here in 2021, it’s hard not to be skeptical during a pandemic that has delayed just about every AAA game under the sun. While we wait for news, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is down to $10. It includes the Frozen Wild expansion, so if you missed that (like I did) , it’s a good time to revisit the game.