Screenshot: Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Diablo IV isn’t coming any time soon, so it’s probably best to hunker down and wring as much enjoyment as you can out of Diablo III. The Immortal Collection includes all of the content and expansions released for Diablo III, and it’s down to just $30 on PS4 and Xbox One (sorry, Switch owners) on Amazon right now, matching an all-time low.