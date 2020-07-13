Get the Comfy-As-Hell SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wireless Gaming Headset for $62

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth | $62 | Amazon

Up until about a year ago, my daily gaming headset was a pair of SteelSeries Arctis 5. I could wear them all day with how soft those foam ear cups are, not to mention the felt band that separates the top of your head from plastic abrasion. Oh, and they sound great, too, and the clear microphone retracts like a turtle dipping back into its shell. I’ve since moved onto other headsets because I’m addicted to trying new things, but with the Bluetooth-bearing Arctis 3 going for just $62 at Amazon, I might have to come back home.

Normally $99, the Arctis 3 Bluetooth works with almost any gaming console you can think of. It works wirelessly with no tricks on PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile, and anything else you own should be able to receive a 3.5mm connection, a cable for which is included.