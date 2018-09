Image: Zach Custer (Walmart)

A collector’s edition of Solo: A Star Wars Story is a must have for die hard fans of Stars Wars, especially at a low of $27. So while Walmart’s page isn’t especially clear as to what all is included in the Collector’s Edition, I can tell you that you will get the movie in 4K ultra-HD, a Blu-ray disk, and a digital code to download, so you can basically watch it anywhere.