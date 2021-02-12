Get the Brand New Special Edition Mario Nintendo Switch Before It Disappears Down a Pipe

Mario Special Edition Nintendo Switch Image : Nintendo

Mario Special Edition Nintendo Switch | $300 | Target

Consider this a fair warning: the Super Mario Nintendo Switch is now on sale, and it’s going to go fast. Every time Nintendo releases a new special Switch, listings are up and down within seconds. GameStop is already sold out and we imagine other retailers won’t have it much longer. By the time you’re reading this, it may even be sold out at Target, where you can currently get it. So if you want one, don’t delay. This special Switch is all red and blue, just like the most famous Italian himself. In addition to a custom color scheme , the package comes with a Switch carrying case too, which is a nice bonus. If you were going to buy a Switch at some point anyways, you might as well go this route and get the extra perk.