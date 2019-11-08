Get the Brand New Instant Pot For $65, Just In Time For Thanksgiving

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Instant Pot Duo Nova | $65 | Amazon

You know Instant Pot, and if you don’t already have one, you’ve probably come very close to buying one on a few occasions. Well we’re here to tell you that today...today is the day you should buy one.



Thanksgiving is coming up soon, and the newest version of the standard model, complete with a fancy new UI, is down to an all-time low $65 on Amazon. You even have a few weeks to practice and learn its magic before you have to use it to prep your Thanksgiving side dishes.