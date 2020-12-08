It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get the Big Keanu Reeves Game Everyone is Talking About, John Wick Hex, for $13

Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Good Shepard Entertainment
It is a monumental week for gamers and Keanu Reeves fans alike. Those who have always dreamed of seeing him in a video game can finally do so. That’s right folks: John Wick Hex is on sale for $13 at Amazon with the listed coupon. You’ve all been waiting for this moment since the clever strategy game launched last year. Mike Bithell’s spin on the John Wick movies might not be what you expect, trading in fast-paced gun-fu for turn-based combat, but it works surprisingly well. If you’ve been seeing Twitter going crazy over the past year talking about Keanu Reeves’ foray into the game world, this is the game everyone is talking about. Remember: there’s nothing more punk than supporting games by indie developers.

