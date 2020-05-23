It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get the Best PS4 Game, NieR: Automata, For Just $25

Elizabeth Henges
NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition | $25 | Amazon and Best Buy
Have you played NieR: Automata? If not, well, you need to play it. Now. Lucky for you, both Amazon and Best Buy have the Game of the YoRHa Edition on sale for just $25. This version of Automata comes with the game, the expansion DLC, and additional goodies.

The only caveat is that this deal is only for the physical PS4 version of the game—the Xbox One version appears to be sold out. Unfortunate, but that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

