Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking to perfect the “effortless curl” hairstyle? How your curls turn out has a lot to do with your technique, but it also comes down to the size of the barrel you’re using. Right now, you can get 50% off T3's Interchangeable Barrels at Ulta during the Gorgeous Hair Event.

You can choose from 1" to 1.5" barrels, all meant for different styles like loose waves or defined curls. This T3 offer is online only. Don’t worry, the sale isn’t just on the barrels. You can get the convertible base for $50.