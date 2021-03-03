Get The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition for $45 and Enjoy Scenic Wyoming

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Amazon

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition | $45 | Amazon

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.