Get The Art of Doom Eternal for $24 and Cover Your Coffee Table With Blood

I love a video game art book. Getting to see concept art from games I love in a big coffee table book is always a delight. Whether it’s character models, scenery, or general asset designs, I just find game art books somewhat soothing to flip through. The opposite is probably true for The Art of Doom Eternal, which is $24 on Amazon right now. I imagine this 192-page book is full of blood and demons, which kicks ass. I personally think it would be the funniest book you could leave out on your coffee table for friends to nose through. It will either make you look like an absolute badass or a total weirdo. That’s a gamble I’m personally willing to take.