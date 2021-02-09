Get the 5 Disc, 200+ Song The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack for $46

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack | $46 | Walmart



Do you ever wish you could listen to the music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild anytime without having to boot the game up? Y ou could probably do that on YouTube if you want to hear ads every 15 seconds, but there’s a better way. Walmart has the game’s CD soundtrack on sale for $46 and it’s a collection worth owning. The set comes with 5 discs and a whopping 211 tracks, from background tunes to music used in trailers. It’s a comprehensive musical odyssey complete with tinkling pianos and Hylian ambiance. The package comes with a booklet too with a little art for good measure. Even if you don’t actually have any way to play CDs anymore, it’s a nice little collector’s item for mega fans.