Get That Smile Sparkling Again With ProNoir $20 LED Teeth Whitening Kit

ProNoir LED Teeth Whitening Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

ProNoir LED Teeth Whitening Kit | $20 | SideDeal



A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste , mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. ProNoir’s LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $20 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Advertisement

Each of the four gel syringes is filled with c arbamide peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The t eeth w hitening p en helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the two mouth trays, use the mini LED lamp to activate the gel and start the fading process. T he trays mold easily to your teeth, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just a few minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.