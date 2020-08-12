Get That Perfect Pearly Smile With a Two-Pack of Optic White Renewal Toothpaste for $10

Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste (2-Pack) | $10 | Amazon



I’m in the middle of trying out a teeth whitening kit. I’m seeing results but once I’m done I’ll be in the market for a good toothpaste to maintain my results so all my efforts in pearly goodness were not wasted. A whitening one will definitely help keep up the work I just put into my chompers. Take $4 off this two-pack Optic White Renewal Toothpaste from Colgate today.

Advertisement

I’ve used a few kinds of toothpaste like this over the years and have heard good things about this one . It claims to remove ten years of stains which is ridiculous , no way. But it does lighten a few shades and you can notice. With the fluoride formula your are also protecting against cavities. Yay! It’s enamel-safe and they suggest using it daily. :insert horrified face: Do people not use toothpaste daily? Best results happen over four weeks so get to brushing now.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members and it will be sent out August 14.