It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Get That Glow up With 50% off Olay's Pressed Serum Sticks

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsOlay Deals
36
Save
50% Off Pressed Serum Sticks  | Olay | Use code SERUM&amp;CHILL
50% Off Pressed Serum Sticks  | Olay | Use code SERUM&CHILL
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

50% Off Pressed Serum Sticks  | Olay | Use code SERUM&CHILL

Olay is a leader in skincare and they are currently running a sitewide 25% off sale. But we’ve got an additional deal for you, 50% off any pressed serum sticks with code SERUM&CHILL. There are three options depending on your needs: brightening, hydration, and refreshing. This discount is coming off of that site sale. So these sticks will cost you a little over $10. You might as well grab all three!

Advertisement

Olay also has a special on the regular serums to get $4 off with code SERUM.

Free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Upgrade Your Fridge Storage for Under $25

Get a 64GB Moto G7 Unlocked for $100 Off

Grab a JBL Bluetooth Soundbar For $95

Get a Decked out DJI Osmo Mobile 3 for $140 in This Mother’s Day Gift Box