Seche Vive Gel Effect Top Coat | $8 | Amazon



I’m sad. I’m in the process of moving (which is enough to bum anyone out) and I’ve completely misplaced my Seche Vive top gel effect top coat. I just decided to try this highly-rated top coat a couple of weeks ago and I can confirm it does dry fast and gives you that gel nail sheen— and I can also confirm it’s a small bottle and very easy to lose!

Advertisement

Thankfully, you and I can grab a brand spanking new bottle of it over at Amazon right now for 21% off, bringing it down to just $8. I really like this formula because it dries not only fast, but in a very durable and glossy finish.

Save on the spa visit and give yourself a gel-like manicure in half the time with some Seche Vive top coat instead.