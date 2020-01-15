Get That Drip By Buying a $15 4-Piece Coffee Grinder and Dripper Set

4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set | $15 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJCGRNDR

Who gives a shit about fancy jewelry? When I say drip, I mean coffee, obviously. If you’re looking to hook things up, but like, on a budget, we’ve got a deal for you. Get a 4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set for only $15 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCGRNDR.