Get That Dentist-Clean Feeling With a $25 SonicJoy Water Flosser

SonicJoy USB Rechargeable Water Flosser Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

SonicJoy USB Rechargeable Water Flosser | $25 | MorningSave

Look I’m not going to tell you you should floss— that’s your dentist’s job after they’ve made your gums bleed from poking you with a tiny metal spear over and over again.

Advertisement

But this SonicJoy USB r echargeable w ater f losser should make flossing a bit more painless and it’s got an extra-pain-free price of $25 . It’s simple to use and d elivers water at 1700 pulses per minute!

What’s even better? It has a 2-minute cycle feature, in which it automatically shuts off after your couple of minutes of flossing are up— a great way to save energy and time your flossing.

Grab it at MorningSave and while you’re there, consider snagging a $5 monthly membership which gets you unlimited shipping there and at Meh, SideDeal, and Mediocritee too!