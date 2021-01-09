It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get That Dentist-Clean-Feeling at Home With a $28 Homgeek Flosser [Exclusive]

Homgeek Water Flosser | $28 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo KINJA0010
Homgeek Water Flosser | $28 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo KINJA0010

For most of us, it will still be a while until we can get our vaccines. Some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJA0010 at checkout.

Grab it while you can get this great discount!

