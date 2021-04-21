Get That California Chill Vibe With a $34 Everyday Scaries CBD Bundle

Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat 420 Photo : Sunday Scaries

Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat | $34 | Sunday Scaries | Use code 420



4/20 is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy. For those of you who live in California and other places where it’s legal— we hope you and Mary Jane had a lovely 4/20 yesterday. For the rest of us? You can bring some of those California vibes to your home— just without the high.

Two southern California companies, Sunday Scaries and Everyday California, combined their San Diego powers to bring you this Everyday Scaries bundle. You can get 30% off of a bottle of 20 CBD gummies (10mg of CBD each) and an Everyday Scaries hat right now for 4/20 week when you use code ‘420' at checkout!

That brings this lovely bundle down to the much more chill price of $34. If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point!

Take a gummy or two and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can get some work done, CBD could help you do just that! Just be sure to try it at different times of day and experiment with different doses to see what suits you best. And these Everyday Scaries gummies don’t contain THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana, so you don’t need to worry about intoxicating effects. All you need to worry about is what you’re going to accomplish with this chill new mindset!