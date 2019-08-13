Graphic: Shep McAllister

Refurb TCL 49S517 49" 4K Dolby Vision TV | $210 | Walmart

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing.



So if you’re in the market, the 49" model is back down to an all-time low price of $300 today. Or, if you’re feeling bold, you can get a refurb for just $210.